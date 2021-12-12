Dubai: Emirates airline will suspended its flights to Nigeria starting from December 13 amid restrictions.
"With the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja, Emirates will be suspending its flights between Nigeria and Dubai from December 13, 2021, until the UAE and Nigerian authorities work on a solution to the ongoing issue," said the airline on its website.
The last flights to operate on December 12, 2021 are EK 783/784 to/from Lagos and EK 785/786 to/from Abuja.
Customers holding tickets with the final destinations Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted at the point of origin, said Emirates.
"Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans," said the airline.
"Emirates is committed to its operations in Nigeria, and we stand ready to reinstate services once restrictions are lifted by the Nigerian authorities, ensuring travellers have more choice and access to trade and tourism opportunities in Dubai, and beyond to our network of over 120 destinations," it added.