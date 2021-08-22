Dubai: Emirates airline will resume flights to and from Nigeria from August 28, the carrier said on its website.
The airline was previously looking to resume flights from the country on August 20. Flights were originally expected to resume on August 15 after UAE said residents from Nigeria, Uganda and a few other countries could re-enter, provided they met certain conditions.
Earlier on Saturday, Emirates said flights from Nigeria would start on August 29.
“Hi there, the first flight available from Nigeria is on the 29th of August. Please continue to monitor our website https://emirates.com/ae/english/help/travel-updates for travel updates and flight availability,” said the airline in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Dubai’s flagship carrier is ramping up flights to other destinations in Africa. The carrier has increased flights to Johannesburg from daily to 11 weekly flights, with the addition of four linked flights with Durban; the airline also flies to and from Cape Town with three weekly services.
Emirates has also reinstated capacity on its flights to and from Lusaka (linked with Harare) and Entebbe with five weekly flights each.