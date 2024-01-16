Dubai: Emirates airline is taking on an additional 5,000 cabin crew members for its new fleet of Airbus A350s.
The recruitment push is designed 'primarily for those who will soon or have recently stepped into the world of work'. The airline is inviting fresh graduates with internships or part-time jobs on their résumés; those with a year or so of hospitality or customer service experience; and individuals keen to embark on a career 'travelling the globe'.
"The new recruits will be a part of the world’s largest international airline and one of the most iconic brands, plus they will learn hospitality and life skills from the best trainers in the business," Emirates said in a statement. "What’s more, they will travel the world across more than 140 cities in 76 countries and enjoy the entire gamut of benefits working as Emirates’ cabin crew."
This year, Emirates’ recruitment team will have open days and assessments in more than 460 cities worldwide, reflecting the 'span of the airline's network and the diversity of its cabin crew team'.
In 2023, Emirates had hired 8,000 recruits as cabin crew after held recruitment events in 353 cities. In August 2023, the airline’s cabin crew numbers crossed the 20,000 mark and are now 21,500 strong.
Fleet and network expansion
The new cabin crew recruitment drive comes as Emirates begins to take delivery of its eagerly anticipated A350s from mid-year, as well as Boeing 777-Xs starting 2025. The airline has 65 A350s and a mix of 205 777-9s and 777-8s in its order book.
What next for recruits
All cabin crew recruits will go through eight weeks of training at Emirates' facility in Dubai. "They develop the ability to work effectively in a multicultural team, the focus to stay mentally strong and calm under pressure, becoming bastions of hospitality and exceptional service, and ambassadors of an iconic brand," the airline said.