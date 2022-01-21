Dubai: Emirates airline has signed an agreement with Bahamas to explore joint initiatives to promote tourism to the Caribbean island nation.
As part of the deal, the Dubai airline will promote The Bahamas as a tourism destination across its network, including developing enhanced connectivity to the Nassau Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) from American gateways through its codeshare and interline partners.
"Across the world, Emirates plays a key role in boosting tourism to various destinations by providing travellers with reliable, convenient and comfortable flight options for travel,” said Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, Emirates Group Chairman and CEO. “We are delighted to work with The Bahamas to strengthen transport links and to support the country to welcome tourists from around the world. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership."
Spread across 16 major islands, Bahamas is one of the most sought-after tourism destinations in the Caribbean offering a rich mix of leisure and cultural activities. "We are happy to be working together with Emirates to promote The Bahamas as a destination of choice for travellers from across the world,” said Frederick Mitchell MP, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Service, The Bahamas. “We are grateful to the support offered by Emirates and we look forward to welcoming tourists from the UAE and other global markets to The Bahamas."
Currently, Emirates customers can connect to Nassau airport on codeshare flights with JetBlue from four major US airports including Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), New York (JFK) and Orlando (MCO). Customers can also opt to fly through Toronto on interline flights with Air Canada to Nassau and George Town. Emirates operates a fleet of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft to a network of more than 120 destinations across six continents.