Dubai: Emirates airline will introduce a third-daily flight to Mauritius, starting from October 1.
The additional flight, which will be a part of the airline’s schedule until January 31, 2023, is in response to increased travel demand to and from Mauritius, said the carrier in a statement.
Flight EK709 will depart Dubai at 22:10 hrs and arrive in Mauritius at 04:45 hrs. EK710 will leave Mauritius at 06:30 hrs, arriving in Dubai at 13:05 hrs.
“The third-daily flight will boost seat capacity to and from Mauritius by approximately 35 per cent, catering to the surge in demand and providing added support to the tourism industry during one of the busiest travel seasons,” said Emirates. “The added frequency supplements the existing double-daily Airbus A380 services and will also offer customers travelling to Mauritius with more flexibility.”
All three daily flights offer code sharing with Air Mauritius to allow greater access and a “seamless” travel experience to and from the island nation, said the airline.
“We thank the Mauritian authorities for considering our request to operate a third daily flight. Air connectivity is critical to international tourism, and these extra seats will help us bring even more visitors from across our network to Mauritius, and accommodate rising demand,” said Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO, Emirates airline & Group.
“Emirates is committed to playing a key role to promote inbound travel and support the government in achieving its goal of hosting 1.4 million tourists by June 2023,” he added.
Earlier this year, Emirates renewed its MoU with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) aimed at jointly promoting the island destination across Emirates’ global network.
Emirates said the third flight between the two destinations will also provide around 30-40 tonnes of cargo belly-hold capacity for businesses. The Dubai airline started operations to Mauritius in September 2002 with three weekly flights.