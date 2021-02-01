Dubai: Emirates will operate flights from the UK to UAE from February 2 to help stranded passengers. Initially, this will include a daily flight from London Heathrow and four weekly ones from Manchester.
Services from Birmingham and Glasgow will continue to be cargo-only. "Emirates remains committed to serving customers in the UK and will reinstate outbound passenger operations from February 2," a spokesperson told Gulf News.
“We are working closely with all relevant authorities. Passengers traveling from the UK are required to check their eligibility for travel as per the UK government advisory as well as check the local entry requirements of their destination to ensure they are permitted to travel," the spokesperson added.
It was last week that the UK Government suspended flights between the two countries and resulted in many travelers being left stranded.