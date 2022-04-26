Dubai: Emirates airline will reach full recovery in terms of capacity and network by 2023, according to Adnan Kazim, its Chief Commercial Officer.
Emirates is operating at 70 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity, which will grow to 80 per cent in the summer, said Kazim, who was speaking at the Arabian Travel Market pre-conference. Kazim said Emirates will operate its full pre-pandemic network by 2023. The airline is currently flying to 130 destinations.
Kazim said that Emirates is open to engaging with new airlines in India and added that the restructuring of Air India would help reshape the industry. Emirates is already seeing 95 per cent seat factors on its India flights, said Kazim. "The demand is exceeding the current capacity offered"
More to follow...