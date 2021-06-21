Dubai: Emirates airline is offering special fares from Dh1,315 to over 30 quarantine-free destinations from Dubai. Passengers can choose multiple getaway holiday destinations, including Rome, which starts at Dh2,255 in Economy and Dh13,415 for Eusiness. Barcelona tickets are from Dh2,395 for Economy and Dh13,315 Business.
A trip to Istanbul is available for Dh1,695 in Economy and Dh10,985 Business. Further to the east, beach hotspot Phuket will cost passengers Dh1,995 in Economy and Dh7,995 in Business. Los Angeles flights will cost travelers at least Dh3,335 in Economy and Dh19,555 in Business.
The offer is valid on bookings made today until July 6 for travel until February 28, 2022.
Ramping up
Emirates is ramping up its operations and expanding services across its network to meet strong leisure travel demand over the summer, as entry restrictions ease for travellers. Throughout July, Emirates will fly to 124 cities, with seven destinations being reinstated and Miami making its debut on the airline's network. Emirates will also be adding more flights to 12 destinations across Europe, North America and Africa.