Dubai: Emirates airline, which plans to operate its A380 jumbo-jets to 27 destinations, is offering special fares to several destinations including Amman and Riyadh. The offer is valid for bookings made from today until October 18 for travel until June 15, 2022.
- Passengers can book fares to Cairo from Dh1,395 in economy and Dh4,995 in Business and to Istanbul from Dh1,875 in Economy and Dh10,380 in Business.
- Moscow will cost from Dh2,205 in Economy and Dh7,815 in Business, while Los Angeles seats are Dh3,335 in Economy and Dh19,035 in Business.
- New York is priced from Dh3,255 in Economy and Dh14,655 in Business, while Amman is at Dh1,735 for Economy and Dh5,775 in Business.
- Riyadh is from Dh1,375 in Economy and Dh6,975 in Business and Jeddah’s at Dh1,275 in Economy and Dh5,275 in Business.
Bookings start
Meanwhile, Etihad airways has begun inviting travellers to book its EY20 Sustainable Flight departing October 23 from London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi, to celebrate the latest anniversary of the Etihad Greenliner Programme. The Etihad Greenliner Programme – now two years old – uses Etihad’s Boeing 787 fleet as a test bed for sustainability improvements in partnership with organisations across the aviation industry.
“Since Etihad and Boeing signed the Greenliner agreement, the two companies have been focussed on delivering sustainability solutions for the aviation industry, despite the global pandemic,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, in a statement.