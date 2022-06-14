Dubai: Emirates airline has confirmed a series of senior level appointments as part of its commercial outstation programme aimed at UAE Nationals. The new positions become effective from July 1.

• Saeed Abdulla Miran, currently Country Manager for Hong Kong, will take on the role of Country Manager - Philippines.

• Reema Al Marzouqi will take on the role of Country Manager - Bahrain.

• Abdulla Adnan, currently commercial support manager, assumes the Country Manager role for Tanzania.

• Majid Al Falasi, who currently heads the Tanzania operations, will take on the role of Country Manager - Sudan.

• Mohamed Taher will be posted as Commercial Support Manager in Kenya.

• Rashed Salah Al Ansari will move to Emirates’ Global Sales unit as Key Account Controller.

• Hamad Al Ali will move to Emirates’ UAE Sales team as a Business Development Manager.

• Mohammed Alqassim, will take on the role of Country Manager - Cyprus.

"We have a great talent pool of UAE Nationals, and we continue to invest in them and provide them with growth opportunities to take their careers to the next level," said Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer for Emirates Airline.

"I am confident in our newly appointed managers’ ability to further strengthen our commercial presence and respond dynamically to serve our customers and partners in a fast-changing travel landscape."