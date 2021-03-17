Dubai: Emirates airline on Wednesday said it was in talks with Nigerian authorities, a week after the carrier announced that flights from the African country would remain suspended until March 20.
“Emirates remains in close dialogue with the relevant regulators and authorities in Nigeria and we are fully committed to making progress on a resolution to ensure the continuation and expansion of our operations,” an airline spokesperson told Gulf News.
“Our highest priority continues to be the health and safety of our customers, employees, and the communities we serve both in Nigeria and across our network,” the spokesperson added.
Last week, Emirates said that flights from South Africa and Nigeria will remain suspended until March 20, in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers from these two countries in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The entry restrictions for passengers originating from or transiting through both these countries were earlier in force till March 10.
“Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE, whether terminating their journey in or connecting through Dubai,” the airline said in a statement earlier.
“Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue to operate as per the normal schedule,” it added.