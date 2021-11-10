Dubai: Emirates airline has cancelled flights to and from Chennai due to heavy rainfall.
“Flights to and from Chennai are cancelled due to expected heavy rainfall on 10 and 11 November 2021,” said Emirates on its website. The following flights have been cancelled:
- EK542 10NOV21 Dubai Chennai
- EK543 11NOV21 Chennai Dubai
- EK544 11NOV21 Dubai Chennai
- EK545 11NOV21 Chennai Dubai
“Customers with the final destination Chennai will not be accepted for travel during this period from any point on the Emirates network,” said the airline. “Affected customers should contact their booking agents for rebooking options.”
At least five people died and as many as 538 huts and four houses have been completely damaged in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, as per media reports. A ‘red alert’ has been issued for today and tomorrow for 20 districts across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.