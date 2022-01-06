Dubai: Dubai-based airline Emirates announced that flights from six more destinations have been suspended until further notice.
The airline said customers with bookings to and from the following points will not be accepted for travel, until further notice: Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ), Lusaka (LUN), Harare (HRE), Lagos (LOS), Abuja (ABV), and Casablanca (CMN).
“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans,” the airline said on its website.
Emirates had previously restricted entry for passengers from the following countries: Angola (LAD), Guinea (CKY), Kenya (NBO), Tanzania (DAR), Uganda (EBB), Ghana (ACC), and Ethiopia (ADD).
The UAE had previously announced the suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.
This includes suspending the entry of travellers who were in the four countries 14 days before coming to the UAE, while flight operations will continue to transport passengers from the UAE to the same countries.