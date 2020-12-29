Dubai: Emirates has introduced its 'Premium Economy' cabin along with enhancements across all cabins onboard its latest A380 aircraft.
"While others cut back, Emirates is working hard to restore the products and services that we’ve had to suspend or adjust due to pandemic precautions, and introduce new offerings and enhancements," said Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline.
The airline received the new A380 aircraft from Airbus’ Hamburg facility last week, and its remaining order of five of these aircraft will also be delivered with premium economy cabins over 2021 and 2022.
The premium economy seats will also be installed on some of Emirates' Boeing 777X aircraft, which are only due to join the fleet in 2023.
Retro-fit?
Emirates also said it is considering retrofitting its existing A380 fleet with premium economy seats. "Our First, Business and Economy experiences reset industry standards when they were introduced, and we are confident that our Premium Economy will also make its mark as a distinct premium offering, " said Clark.
"Until we have a viable number of seats in our inventory to bring to market, we plan to offer the Emirates Premium Economy experience as a complimentary upgrade to valued customers. We’ll also deploy our newest A380 aircraft on various routes so that our customers can experience our latest offering in all classes."