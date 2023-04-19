Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) is gearing up to welcome a surge of passengers as residents fly out of the Emirate at the end of the holy month of Ramadan and through the Eid Al Fitr holidays starting this weekend.
According to the airport estimates, over 500,000 travellers are expected to pass through AUH between April 15 to 23, with over 2,800 flights serving 105 destinations in 57 countries.
Passengers are reminded to follow these travel tips to ensure smooth journeys throughout the festive season.
Before heading to the airport:
- Check out the airport’s website to find out where your terminal is located.
- Make sure to organise all necessary validated documents before arriving at the airport.
- Give yourself enough time to get to the airport 3 hours early.
- Keep yourself hydrated during the busy day.
- Dress comfortably for your flight.
- For the latest travel rules and regulations for your destination, contact your airline.
In a separate statement, Dubai-based Emirates said it will significantly ramp up its Middle East flight capacity between April 19 and May 31.
The airline is stepping up its schedule by adding 38 additional flights across six cities in the GCC and Middle East. This year, more than 110,000 travellers are expected to board Emirates flights during Eid Al Fitr across the region, with additional flights planned for Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Kuwait and Beirut.
Budget carrier flydubai is offering special fares for travel to a number of destinations around its network from UAE with fares, starting from Dh1,135. The Special Eid deal are available for booking by April 20 and for travel between April 15 and April 23, 2023.
flydubai’s special fares are available for travel to more than 20 popular destinations including Istanbul, Krabi, Milan-Bergamo, Pattaya, Pisa, Salalah, Salzburg and Tbilisi.
The pre-bookings on flights to routes such as Almaty, Budapest, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia are 30 to 40 per cent higher than last year.