Dubai: Emirates airlines will operate 400 daily flights to 127 destinations during the Eid Al Fitr holiday period between April 29 and May 9. On May 7, the Dubai airline will have 411 flights - the largest number of flights per day.
“Demand for travel, especially during the Eid holiday, is witnessing a great recovery in terms of arrivals to Dubai and travelers through the Emirates network,” said Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates airline. “The long Eid holiday stimulated travel to our global destinations, as the seat occupancy rate on some flights reached 100 per cent. These numbers indicate the recovery of the travel sector after the pandemic and people’s desire to travel, in addition to Dubai’s position as a distinctive tourist destination that attracts visitors from all over the world”.
Top destinations preferred by UAE travellers are Cairo, London, Istanbul, Manila, Paris, Casablanca, New York and Los Angeles.
Emirates offered four tips for passengers heading for Dubai Airport:
- Travellers are requested to arrive at the airport at least three hours before the departure times of their flights.
- Passengers could use the 48 self-service machines, 32 of which allow baggage delivery.
- They can also complete their procedures 24 hours before their flight departure.
- Emirates provides 25 mobile counters in the departures hall to check-in, while the biometric path in Terminal 3 provides passengers with quick and easy contactless passage through the airport.