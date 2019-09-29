Emirates A380 Image Credit: Emirates

Dubai: Emirates will be operating its A380 service to Cairo International Airport on 2 October 2019, making it the first scheduled commercial airline to operate an A380 flight into Egypt.

With the intent to make the world's largest commercial passenger jet a part of the airline's scheduled service to Cairo, this inaugural flight will also re-affirm the airport's infrastructure readiness ahead of regular A380 operations.

The Emirates A380 service will operate as EK 927 and EK 928, departing Dubai at 8.15am, arriving in Cairo at 10am (local times). The return flight will depart Cairo at 1.15pm arriving in Dubai at 6.45pm (local times) on the same day.

Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer, Emirates said: "Our close relationship with Egypt spans over 30 years and we reaffirm our commitment to the country by operating our iconic A380 to Cairo. We are setting the stage to make the popular A380 experience a part of our scheduled service to Cairo. Egypt has always been a significant destination for us in the region, and we are humbled to be able to play a role in making aviation history in Egypt. We are confident that Egyptian travellers will enjoy the Emirates A380 experience, especially our innovative products such as the onboard lounge and shower spa."