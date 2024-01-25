Abu Dhabi: UAE-based technology and defence groups EDGE has signed a landmark contract to supply 200 HT-100 and HT-750 unmanned helicopters to the UAE Ministry of Defence. EDGE has said this is part of a milestone deal, the largest-ever order for unmanned helicopter systems, to enhance vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities.
According to the Abu Dhabi Company, the unmanned VTOL systems will be manufactured by Switzerland-based EDGE entity Anavia. The company specialises in the development and manufacturing of autonomous aerial capabilities.
Khaled Al Zaabi, President of Platform and Systems of Edge Group, said, “This landmark deal marks an important milestone for both the HT-100 and HT-750 systems and EDGE. This landmark order represents the first order by the UAE Ministry of Defence for these advanced aircraft and the largest order ever for Anavia.”
The compact HT-100 and larger HT-750 are multi-role unmanned performance helicopters for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and logistics missions, designed to transport heavy payloads while maintaining flight stability.
Al Zaabi said, “It also exemplifies EDGE’s strategy of pursuing mutually beneficial partnerships worldwide, as we have done with ANAVIA, which allows us to expand the scope of our technological capabilities across multiple domains while ensuring sustainable growth for both partners and playing our role in the development of sovereign capabilities across the air, land, and naval domains.”
In November 2023, EDGE acquired a 52 per cent majority shareholding in Anavia, which develops and manufactures unmanned helicopters capable of carrying out mission-critical surveillance, reconnaissance and transportation.
Earlier this week, the Abu Dhabi group's entity Milrem Robotics signed a contract to supply 40 THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and 20 tracked robotic combat vehicles (RCVs) to the UAE Ministry of Defence as well.