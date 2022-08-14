Dubai: Some flights bound for Dubai International (DXB) have been diverted to other airports due to poor weather conditions.
“Dubai Airports can confirm that normal operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been disrupted due to poor weather conditions this afternoon resulting in the diversion of 10 inbound flights to Dubai World Central (DWC) and other neighbouring airports,” said Dubai Airports in a statement.
“Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines and all our service partners to minimise the impact of the disruption and restore normal operations at the earliest,” said the airport operator.
Emirates could not be immediately reached for a comment, but budget airline flydubai said the dusty weather had caused some delays.
“The adverse weather conditions in Dubai today have caused some delays to a number of our inbound and outbound flights,” said an airline spokesperson.
“We are continuing to monitor the situation and we apologise for the inconvenience the adverse weather conditions may have caused our passengers,” said flydubai.