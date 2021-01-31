The app allows travelers flying from UAE to get a PCR test for Dh130

Emirates has partnered with GE Digital Aviation Software and TE FOOD to trial TrustOne, a mobile app that allows passengers to undergo COVID-19 PCR tests at discounted rates. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Emirates has partnered with GE Digital Aviation Software and TE FOOD to trial TrustOne, a mobile app that allows passengers to undergo COVID-19 PCR tests at discounted rates.

The app helps passengers adhere to the latest regulations and protocols, making travel seamless and more convenient. When using the platform, Emirates customers with an upcoming flight booking will be offered special rates for COVID-19 PCR tests through Eurofins.

Passengers can also manage all related information in one place, including finding lab locations, booking of appointments, and test results with minimal additional data entry needs, said Emirates in a statement.

The app will first be launched as a trial, and the first phase has commenced in the UAE, France, UK, Spain and the Netherlands. Emirates customers travelling from the UAE can benefit from preferred rates of Dh130 if they do their COVID-19 PCR test at the authorised labs through the app.

Customers travelling from other countries can expect to pay rates of approximately EUR70 and EUR90 (Dh310–Dh400), depending on the country they are travelling from.

“Passengers will be able to easily source accurate information on tests, approved laboratories to get tested, as well as other vital measures to be taken prior to travel,” said Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer

Two phases

During the initial trial, customers will still need to print the PCR certificates as per the current requirements of the destination they are travelling to, said Emirates.