Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates, on Thursday, confirmed plans to restart its services to Phnom Penh via Singapore, starting May 1. The daily service will boost the airline’s Southeast Asian connectivity to and from Dubai and link two trade and leisure centres in the region, the airline said in a statement.
Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The resumption of our Phnom Penh services demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our Southeast Asian network as we continue to create more opportunities for travellers to explore diverse and culturally rich destinations and help businesses and exporters of all sizes establish stronger trade connections.”
“Phnom Penh’s linked schedule with Singapore is conveniently timed, providing optimal connecting opportunities to and from multiple cities in France, UK, Germany, Switzerland, and the United States,” Emirates said. Emirates will serve Singapore through this additional connection with four daily flights starting from May 1.
Emirates SkyCargo will also offer cargo belly hold capacity on the Boeing 777-300ER of more than 300 tonnes per week in and out of Phnom Penh. The main commodities exported from Phnom Penh include textiles, pharmaceuticals, and other commodities.
The service will be operated with a three-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Emirates’ flight EK348 will depart Dubai at 2.30 am and arrive in Singapore at 2.05 pm. The flight will depart Singapore at 3.35 pm and arrive in Phnom Penh at 4.35 pm.