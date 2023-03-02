Dubai: Emirates airline will upgrade two of its services to Bahrain on March 6 to the A380 to serve high demand from those attending the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix 2023.
Flights EK 835/836 and EK 837/838, all previously operated by the Boeing 777-300ER, have been upgraded to the flagship Emirates A380. EK 835 departs Dubai at 01:50 am, arriving in Bahrain at 02:05 am, while EK 836 departs Bahrain at 03:50 am, arriving back in Dubai at 06:05 am. The other morning EK 837 flight departs Dubai at 08:20 am and will arrive in Bahrain at 08:40 am. EK 838 then leaves Bahrain at 10:25 am arriving in Dubai at 12:40 pm.
“The Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft serving the Dubai-Bahrain route on March 6 will offer a total of 517 seats in a three-class configuration, with 427 spacious seats in Economy Class, 76 fully flat-bed seats in Business Class and 14 First Class Private Suites,” the airline said on Thursday. “The two A380s join Emirates’ other daily flight to and from Bahrain, operated with the Boeing 777-300ER.”
Emirates has been serving the Kingdom of Bahrain for over two decades. The airline has in the past deployed numerous one-off and scheduled A380 missions to Bahrain in celebration of the Kingdom’s National Days, to serve high summer demand.