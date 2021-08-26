Dubai: Emirates airline will introduce a fourth weekly service between Dubai to Muscat from August 28. The announcement comes as Oman is set to re-open its borders for tourists with an approved vaccine certificate, starting September 1.
"The increase of flights to and from Muscat provides more connectivity options for customers travelling to Dubai and beyond to the airline's growing network, as well as visitors coming to Oman," said Emirates in a statement. From August 28, EK866 will depart from Dubai at 02:15, arriving in Muscat at 03:30. The return flight, EK867 will depart from Muscat 04:40, arriving in Dubai at 05:55. Emirates, which halted all international flights in March 2020, has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations, recovering close to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network.