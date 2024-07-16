Dubai: US planemaker Boeing and Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of Dubai’s flagship airline, announced Tuesday a firm order for an additional five 777 freighters with immediate delivery between 2025 and 2026.

The US$ 1billion order will take the airline’s total order book to 315 wide-body aircraft, Emirates said in a statement.

The airline said once the new aircraft enter in service, available main deck cargo capacity will increase by 30 per cent, allowing the airline to deploy much-needed space into key markets, and better serve global customers.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group said, "Demand for our world-class product and services is growing exponentially, further amplified by Dubai’s Economic Agenda which aims to double foreign trade and reinforce the city’s position as a global trading hub.

"This investment in additional Boeing 777 capacity enables us to cater to customer demand and marks a step forward on our long-term strategic growth plan," he added.