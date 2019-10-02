Dubai: Emirates airline’s president said Etihad Airways is more responsive to synergies between the two airlines.
The new management of Abu Dhabi-based Etihad is “far more receptive and responsive” to synergies in areas like fleet management, Tim Clark told CNBC in an interview. “There is a view, both I believe, between the two shareholders that more should be done to work with them.”
Clark has mentioned on several occasions that the world’s largest long-haul carrier is working closely with Etihad without encroaching on competition rules. Bloomberg reported last year that Emirates is exploring the idea of taking over Etihad’s airline operations, which both airlines denied.