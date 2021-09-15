Dubai: Emirates airline on Wednesday said it has resumed scheduled passenger services to Manila, Clark and Cebu.
The airline has resumed seven weekly services to and from Manila, while five weekly flights to Clark and twice weekly flights to Cebu are available for Filipinos and foreign nationals to book.
As mandated by the authorities, restrictions apply on the number of passengers per flight to points in the Philippines, remaining in effect until further notice, said Emirates.
Services to all three gateways in the Philippines are operated with the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, in a two-class configuration for Manila and offering seats in business class and economy, while for Clark and Cebu flights seats in first class, business and economy will be available for passengers.
More special flights
In addition to the commercial flights, Emirates has also obtained the approval from the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines to operate special Commercial flights in September to Manila.
The airline will be operating special "Bayanihan" flights on EK332 on September 18 and 25, to provide additional capacity for citizens wishing to fly home from the UAE.
Only Filipino citizens currently in the UAE will be eligible to book seats on the special flights, and the following requirements will apply:
- All passengers must present a negative RT-PCR result, taken 48 hours prior to boarding.
- A 10-day facility-based quarantine, with the date of arrival being the first day, will be applicable to all passengers, followed by a four-day home-based quarantine. Allocations of quarantine facilities at designated hotels will be coordinated by Emirates along with Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and/or the Department of Tourism (DOT).
Emirates has been gradually rebuilding its global network, and has resumed passenger services to over 120 passenger destinations.