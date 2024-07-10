Jeddah: Emirates announced Wednesday that it has officially opened the doors to its first-ever lounge in Saudi Arabia at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. The airline’s newest dedicated lounge will accommodate customers flying on its triple daily A380 services, Emirates said in a statement.

Emirates has invested Dh20 million ($5.4 million) in the 900-square-metre lounge located in the airport’s new Terminal 1. The airline said the lounge will cater to its First—and business-class passengers, as well as Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members. It can accommodate over 190 guests at any one time.

“The investment reflects the airline’s commitment to progressively growing its presence in Saudi Arabia, supporting the aviation goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Emirates is also celebrating a milestone in its operations to Saudi Arabia this year, marking 35 years of service to Jeddah,” it said.

The official opening of the lounge was attended by Nasser Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Consul General of UAE in Jeddah, Raed bin Ibrahim Al-Mudaiheem, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO), and Mohammed Mattar, Divisional Senior Vice President Airport Services at Emirates. Mattar said, “Jeddah was our first gateway into the Kingdom 35 years ago, so the King Abdulaziz International Airport, a world-class facility should be the first airport in the region outside of Dubai to feature an Emirates dedicated lounge.”

He added, “The lounge, comfortably situated at the centre of Terminal 1, is beautifully designed to deliver an industry-leading experience and Emirates’ signature hospitality for our customers from the moment they step inside.”

Officials from Emirates and JEDCO at the opening ceremony of the airline's lounge in Jeddah International Airport. Image Credit: Emirates

Mazen Johar, CEO of JEDCO, also attended the event; Sami Aqil Abdulla, Senior Vice President of Airport Services for Outstations and Business Support; Jabr Al-Azeeby, Vice President of Commercial Operations for Emirates in Saudi Arabia; and Amer Al Arai, Airport Services Manager for Emirates at King Abdulaziz International Airport.

Johar said, “The launch of Emirates lounge at King Abdulaziz International Airport reflects the 35-year-long strategic relationship of providing multiple travel options to passengers through the airline’s three daily flights.”

The new lounge features a refreshed and sophisticated design. It is a welcome space that offers a variety of seating configurations, including dining, lounging, and quiet spaces for relaxation. Inside the lounge, customers can look forward to a wide range of dining options, luxurious shower facilities, a prayer room, and other amenities.

The lounge is on the third floor of King Abdulaziz International Airport’s Terminal 1 Departure area. It is just a 10-minute walk from the terminal’s entrance and a 3-5-minute walk to the boarding gates, A28B and A38B, where Emirates’ three daily flights are situated during the day.

Emirates has facilitated tourism and trade in the Kingdom since 1989. It currently serves four gateways - Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, and Dammam – with more than 70 weekly flights, including triple daily flights to Jeddah with its flagship Airbus A380s.