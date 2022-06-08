Dubai: Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates warned users to not participate in online competitions circulating on WhatsApp.
A website link has been doing the rounds on the popular chat platform. When clicked, it takes users to a page with a survey about the Dubai airline.
The website says: “Congratulations! Emirates Government Transport Subsidy! Through the questionnaire, you will have a chance to get 10,000 dirhams.”
“Emirates is aware that there are online competitions circulating regarding cash giveaways,” an airline spokesperson told Gulf News. “This is not an official competition, and we advise caution - all authorised content is hosted on our official channels, including our social media accounts marked with a blue tick”
Emirates, one of top airlines operating out of the Gulf region, has seen its name dragged into fake online schemes regularly.
Earlier this year, a similar scam offered to give participants Dh8,000 if they answered a questionnaire.
A scam had also done the rounds during COVID-19-induced suspension of air travel. A phishing email with the subject line “Your flight is cancelled: collect your refund” was doing the rounds, prompting the airline to issue a quick denial.