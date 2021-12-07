Dubai: Emirates airline has been named 'World Class Airline' at the APEX Official Airlines Ratings awards. In addition, the Dubai carrier retained its status as a 'Five Star Airline', and clinched a fourth 'Passenger Choice Award for Best Entertainment' at the APEX/IFSA Awards ceremony, the airline industry's largest in-person event of the year.
"This is an honour dear to my heart, as it celebrates the amazing work of our worldwide team at Emirates in reaching the new pinnacle of APEX World Class," said Tim Clark, Emirates' President. "This recognition is due to the tireless work and efforts by the people of Emirates in delivering safe journeys, stepping up to sustainability initiatives, and in delivering the highest standards of service."
The APEX Official Airline Ratings is the first rating programme to score airlines entirely based on certified passenger feedback. As part of this, airlines are segregated in four categories - global airlines; major airlines; regional airlines and low-cost carriers. In partnership with TripIt from Concur, the travel-organizing app, the award category is based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback.
More than one million flights across nearly 600 airlines worldwide have been rated by passengers and independently certified by an external auditing company.
Against the backdrop of the pandemic, Emirates led the industry on many initiatives to assure customers and build travel confidence. This included being the first to introduce complimentary COVID-19 travel medical cover all customers, fast-tracking refunds, and offering waiver and rebooking policies, and helping its loyalty programme members retain tier status and miles.
Emirates' continuous improvements in passenger experience permeates in their every effort. The exceptional service, leading IFEC, pristine health safety practices, and new fuel-efficient aircraft orders underline the values we hold dear with Emirates as an APEX World Class airline