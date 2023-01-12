Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates will resume its services to Haneda airport in Tokyo starting April 2, it said on Thursday, as it builds back its Japanese network.
Operated by one of Emirates’ latest Boeing 777 aircraft, flight EK312 will depart Dubai at 7.50 am and arrive in Haneda at 10.30 pm UAE time. The return flight EK313 will leave Haneda at 12.05 am and arrive in Dubai at 6.20 am. However, from June 2 until October 1, EK313, which departs Haneda at 12.05 am, will arrive in Dubai at 5.50 am
The carrier also offers passengers access to 26 additional domestic cities in Japan and 10 regional points via Tokyo and Osaka through its codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines.
Emirates’ return to Haneda will further boost the airline’s operations in the market, alongside its daily A380 service to Tokyo-Narita and a daily Boeing 777 service to Osaka, stated Emirates.
“Since the route’s launch in 2013, and until the pandemic hit, Haneda has always been one of the key points on Emirates’ network for trade and tourism,” it added.
With the addition of Tokyo-Haneda, Emirates’s global network is now up to 141 points across six continents, including ten cargo-only destinations.