Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates has announced new movements in its commercial teams across Europe, Africa, and East Asia in line with the airline's growth trajectory. The new rotations will position UAE National talent in some of Emirates' key markets, to help the airline achieve its short, medium and long-term goals, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.
Adnan Kazim, Deputy President, and Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates said, “Through the new rotation, six prospective leaders will be well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities and overcome industry challenges in their respective markets.”
“Through its commercial outstation program, Emirates strategically cultivates opportunities for UAE Nationals to expand their skill sets and expertise across a range of roles,” the airline said.
Emirates' commercial team members assuming new roles, effective immediately, include:
Mohammed Alqassim: previously Country Manager Cyprus, has become Country Manager Cambodia
Ahmad Tamim: previously Country Manager Ivory Coast, has become Country Manager Cyprus
Adnan Almarzooqi: previously Commercial Support Manager South Africa, has become Country Manager Ivory Coast
Mohamed Taher: previously Commercial Support Manager Egypt, has become Manager Uganda
Sultan Alriyami: previously Manager Taiwan, has become Area Manager Hong Kong
Nasser Bahlooq: previously Area Manager Hong Kong, has become Manager Taiwan.