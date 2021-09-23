Emirates becomes first airline to implement IATA Travel Pass across six continents. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates airline will implement International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) COVID-19 related ‘digital passport’ across its entire network. This follows successful trials in April on select routes from Dubai, and Emirates gradually expanding the IATA Travel Pass pilot to customers on 12 routes in June.

The Travel Pass is currently available to Emirates’ customers travelling from 50 cities, and will extend to all 120 plus destinations by October. Travellers can access over 1,500 COVID-19 test labs via the IATA Travel Pass app, and this number continues to grow. EU and UK citizens can register their vaccine certificate on the app, and work is underway to enable a broader range of verified digital travel documents to linked to, or uploaded to the app.

“Emirates continues to invest in technology and solutions, like IATA Travel Pass, so that we can deliver smooth journeys and contactless experiences for our customers while enabling our airport teams to handle document checks efficiently,” said Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with IATA on the IATA Travel Pass solution from early pilot trials to full implementation and we will continue to work closely with IATA on enhancements.”

The Travel Pass initiative allows passengers to have a digital passport verified with all their pre-travel test or vaccination details to meet the requirements at the end destination. They are also able to share test and vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate smoother processing at airports.

“Emirates’ implementation of IATA Travel Pass across its global network cements its role as a key tool in managing the complex myriad of health credentials required for travel,” said Nick Careen, IATA Senior Vice-President - Operations, Safety and Security. “By providing passengers with a one-stop-shop to demystify, manage and process these credentials through a secure automated process, they can arrive at the airport ready-to-fly using automated processes. This will avoid queuing and congestion for document checks - to the benefit of travelers, airlines, airports and governments,” said Careen.

Travel Pass features