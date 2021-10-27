Dubai: Emirates airline on Wednesday said it extended a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maldives Ministry of Tourism.
Since January 2021, Emirates has operated the highest number of passenger flights to the Maldives, connecting 170,000 passengers to the country, from more than 100 destinations including top markets such as UAE, Russia, Germany, US, and Czech Republic.
“Maldives is a very integral market in Emirates’ network and we are very pleased to be renewing our commitment to the island-nation today - Emirates has proudly served the country for more than 34 years and we look forward to continue strengthening our long-standing partnership, and to boosting the country’s trade and tourism industry,” said Ahmed Khoory, SVP Commercial West Asia & Indian Ocean at Emirates.
Emirates launched operations to the Maldives in 1987, and the airline currently serves the island-nation with 28 weekly flights. The airline’s cargo operations play a crucial role by helping facilitate business between the Maldives and its key trading markets worldwide.
With over 1,000 flights and visits from 170,000 passenger arrivals to the Maldives this year, Emirates airline continues to be a very important partner in Maldives Tourism success story
“Ministry of Tourism is confident that this tri-party MOU between Emirates Airline, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation MMPRC and the Ministry, will connect the Maldives better with UAE and the world, support tourism development and promote tourism,” said Mausoom.