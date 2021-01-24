Dubai: Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South on Sunday said that private jet movement grew by 21 per cent year-over-year in 2020.
The aerospace hub saw a 78 per cent growth in traffic in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
“It gives us immense pleasure to see the substantial increase in private jet travel across the VIP Terminal at MBRAH for the second consecutive quarter,” said Tahnoon Saif, Chief Executive Officer of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub.
“This exceptional performance is due to, among many reasons, Dubai’s status as a preferred destination for tourists, associated with the launch of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign, and the UAE ranking among the top countries in the world in efficiently handling the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.
MBRAH is a free-zone destination for airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries.