Emirates launches winter campaign with free attractions and hundreds of Dubai offers
That is the message from Emirates in a new social media video promoting Dubai as a winter destination — and, given the number of headlines Dubai has generated this year, it is a fairly confident thing for an airline to say.
The video, shared by Emirates on its social media channels, takes a distinctly Dubai view of the city's ability to keep moving forward, with the airline inviting travellers to look beyond the headlines and see what is changing on the ground.
The airline has launched a multi-market campaign ahead of Dubai's winter season, highlighting the city's packed calendar of festivals and events while offering passengers booking eligible return tickets to Dubai complimentary attraction passes and access to hundreds of discounts.
Emirates is offering travellers booking eligible return flights to Dubai a bundle of complimentary passes worth Dh535 covering three attractions: Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark, Lost World Aquarium and the Dubai City Sightseeing hop-on, hop-off bus.
There is also My Emirates Pass, which gives Emirates passengers access to discounts at participating shops, restaurants, spas, venues and other businesses across the UAE simply by presenting their boarding pass and valid ID.
Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said Dubai offers “an extraordinary range of experiences across leisure, dining, shopping and entertainment for every budget, age and taste”.
“We're pleased to help our customers make the most of it when they come to Dubai,” he said, pointing to complimentary excursions and curated offers alongside flexibility when planning a trip.
For travellers who would rather have someone else do the itinerary-building, Emirates is also pushing Dubai Experience, its platform for booking hotels, dining, attractions, activities and tours.
Customers can build customised itineraries from hundreds of activities offered by tour operators across different budgets.
There is a practical pitch here, too. Emirates says eligible customers can access unlimited free date changes across all cabin classes, hold a fare free of charge for 24 hours and benefit from reduced refund fees.
The airline is also promoting its Comprehensive Travel Cover, available in 27 countries, with medical, evacuation, cancellation and baggage cover, among other benefits.
The offer applies to eligible return tickets to Dubai purchased between September 21 and October 11, 2026, for travel between September 24 and December 13, 2026.