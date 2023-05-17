Dubai: Dubai’s key aviation entities have entered an agreement to speed up digital issuing of commercial activity permits.
This would mean ‘immediate approvals’ from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority for commercial licensing transactions at Al Maktoum International Airport and also at Dubai Airport Freezone.
“This MoU is a strategic milestone in reshaping Dubai’s aviation industry,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.
“Integrating cutting-edge technology and digital solutions into Dubai’s aviation operations is not just a business strategy but a fundamental dedication to customers, partners, and the city’s future.
"By creating an environment that encourages the synergy of technology and human ingenuity, Dubai strives to achieve unprecedented efficiency."
Paperless government
The MoU is in step with Dubai’s push for paperless governmental operations, and securing data exchange between entities. It also seeks to automate the DACC’s verification of commercial licenses, ‘providing customers with a seamless and streamlined experience via a single integrated link portal’.
The agreement - between DCAA and Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority – will see an integrated link for data and information through a blockchain connection.
“This system of digital cooperation is the key to unlocking the potential of our diversified and resilient economy,” said Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South.
“We are keen on exploring the opportunities this MoU will present and are committed to harnessing them for sustainable growth.”