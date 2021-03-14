Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo, the carrier’s freight division, and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) have signed an agreement to streamline processes for the transportation of dangerous goods.
The two entities will work together to "strengthen mechanisms" to proactively share information on certain classes of dangerous goods booked for transport on Emirates SkyCargo through Dubai.
They also aim to develop an approval process for transporting such cargo, creating better efficiency and reducing wait-times pre transportation.
"We are delighted to be stepping up our cooperation with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority for the coordination of information sharing and best practices around the transport of Dangerous Goods," said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.
Dangerous goods are substances that when transported are a risk to health, safety, property or the environment.
"We are pleased to cooperate with Emirates SkyCargo through the signing of the MOU which will link the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority system with that of Emirates SkyCargo," said Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Executive Director, Aviation Security and Accident Investigation Sector, DCAA.