Dubai-Nepal flights disrupted after Kathmandu airport closure amid mass protests

Dubai: UAE travellers heading to Nepal are facing flight cancellations and delays after the sudden closure of Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport on Tuesday.
The disruption follows a wave of nationwide protests that have erupted across Nepal, causing operational challenges at the capital’s main airport.
Dubai-based carrier flydubai confirmed that its flight FZ 539, which departed Dubai International Airport (DXB) for Kathmandu on the morning of September 9, was diverted to Lucknow, India due to the closure.
A flydubai spokesperson said: “Passengers will be provided with refreshments and will return to Dubai later today. As a result, flydubai flights FZ 540 from Kathmandu to Dubai, as well as FZ 573/574 and FZ 575/576, on September 09 have been cancelled.”
The airline has also announced support for affected passengers, including alternative arrangements for return travel and temporary accommodation if needed.
“Passengers whose travel plans have been affected will be provided with accommodation, as required, and will be rebooked on the next available flights. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers.”
Nepal is facing widespread unrest, leading to flight disruptions and political turmoil. Protests erupted after the government imposed — and later lifted — a short-lived ban on several social media platforms.
The ban sparked youth-led protests that quickly turned into broader unrest over corruption and governance. Clashes in Kathmandu and other cities left 19 dead and over 100 injured, with protesters setting fire to government buildings, including parts of parliament.
Although the social media ban ended on Tuesday, protests have intensified. Kathmandu airport was temporarily closed, grounding several international flights, including those to and from the UAE. Some government ministers were evacuated by army helicopters.
In response to the escalating crisis, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday, saying it was necessary to move toward a political solution. “In order to take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problems,” he said in a statement.
Flights between Dubai and Kathmandu may continue to face delays or cancellations depending on how the situation in Nepal evolves.
Transit through India (like Lucknow) may be used temporarily for rerouted flights.
Check with your airline or travel agent before heading to the airport.
Keep travel documents and contact details updated for smooth communication and rebooking.
UAE travellers planning trips to Nepal are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates and follow official travel advisories.
