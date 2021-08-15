Dubai: Budget carrier flydubai on Sunday said it was “closely monitoring” the situation in Afghanistan and would make changes to its schedule accordingly.
“flydubai operates daily flights to Kabul and flights to Afghanistan are operating to schedule - we continue to monitor the situation and any changes to our schedule will be made accordingly,” an airline spokesperson told Gulf News.
Taliban insurgents took control of Jalalabad in the country’s east on Sunday and are racing closer to a complete military takeover of Afghanistan. Kabul is now the only major city in Afghan government control.
Emirates airline, which also operates flights to Kabul, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.