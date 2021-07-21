Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) will be crowded this weekend with passengers returning to Dubai after a long Eid break.
“We therefore advise travelers through Dubai International Airport for the next few days to allow for minor delays, to organize travel in advance, and to use public transportation as much as possible,” said DXB in a tweet on Thursday.
International travel spikes during the Eid break every year, bringing its own challenges for passengers — and the COVID-19 pandemic has only compounded these challenges.
UAE has declared that the Eid Al Adha and Arafat day holidays for ministries and federal entities will be from July 19 to July 22. With the weekend added on, a sizable number of UAE residents have headed for their first proper summer break since 2019.