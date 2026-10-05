GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai International tops global international seat capacity in October

Dubai offered 4.6 million departing seats in October, 450,000 more than Heathrow

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Capacity at Dubai International rose 5.3 per cent from September, when the airport recorded 4.34 million departing international seats.
Capacity at Dubai International rose 5.3 per cent from September, when the airport recorded 4.34 million departing international seats.
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai International Airport ranked first worldwide for scheduled international airline seat capacity in October, offering 4.6 million departing seats, or 9.2 million seats in both directions, according to data from aviation analytics company OAG.

Capacity at Dubai International rose 5.3 per cent from September, when the airport recorded 4.34 million departing international seats.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The increase widened Dubai’s lead over London Heathrow, which ranked second with 4.12 million seats, to about 450,000 seats.

Seoul Incheon International Airport placed third with 3.94 million seats, followed by Amsterdam Schiphol with 3.72 million and Singapore Changi with 3.68 million.

Istanbul Airport ranked sixth with 3.56 million seats, ahead of Paris Charles de Gaulle with 3.47 million and Hong Kong International Airport with 3.46 million.

Frankfurt Airport was ninth with 3.39 million seats, while Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport entered the top 10 with 2.76 million.

Dubai’s position at the top of the ranking comes as airline capacity continues to expand and travel demand strengthens heading into the winter season.

Dubai International handled 31.5 million passengers in the first half of 2026, with traffic rising progressively through the second quarter.

Passenger numbers increased from 3.5 million in April to 4.5 million in May and 5 million in June.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Aviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ki Ho, a man armed with 37 years of hard-won career experience, starts from scratch as an intern at a fashion company run by Sun Woo — a CEO who built an empire in just three years and probably doesn't have time for anyone's onboarding small talk.

Korean Intern remake debuts at No. 1 at box office

2m read
Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan had earlier starred in piku.

The Intern Bollywood remake: Why it never took off

3m read
DXB received 31.5 million passengers in the first half of 2026, while monthly traffic rose from 5 million passengers in June to 6.3 million in July.

DXB serves 1.5 billion passengers since opening in 1960

3m read
An Emirates Airlines plane is parked at Dubai International Airport in Dubai on March 11, 2026.

111 alerts, 17 missile strikes: How DXB bounced back

4m read