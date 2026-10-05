Dubai offered 4.6 million departing seats in October, 450,000 more than Heathrow
Dubai: Dubai International Airport ranked first worldwide for scheduled international airline seat capacity in October, offering 4.6 million departing seats, or 9.2 million seats in both directions, according to data from aviation analytics company OAG.
Capacity at Dubai International rose 5.3 per cent from September, when the airport recorded 4.34 million departing international seats.
The increase widened Dubai’s lead over London Heathrow, which ranked second with 4.12 million seats, to about 450,000 seats.
Seoul Incheon International Airport placed third with 3.94 million seats, followed by Amsterdam Schiphol with 3.72 million and Singapore Changi with 3.68 million.
Istanbul Airport ranked sixth with 3.56 million seats, ahead of Paris Charles de Gaulle with 3.47 million and Hong Kong International Airport with 3.46 million.
Frankfurt Airport was ninth with 3.39 million seats, while Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport entered the top 10 with 2.76 million.
Dubai’s position at the top of the ranking comes as airline capacity continues to expand and travel demand strengthens heading into the winter season.
Dubai International handled 31.5 million passengers in the first half of 2026, with traffic rising progressively through the second quarter.
Passenger numbers increased from 3.5 million in April to 4.5 million in May and 5 million in June.