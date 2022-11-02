Dubai: Passengers who fly with Emirates this winter are in for some treats, with the carrier's signature My Emirates Pass campaign which offers up to 50 per cent off on activities across Dubai. This time around, the scheme will be active from November 1, to March 31, 2023.
The offers can be enjoyed by visitors and UAE residents who fly Emirates this season. To redeem the offers, you will need to present your electronic or printed Emirates boarding pass (in your own name) and a photo ID. You can check the offers available on the airline's website
This season, the airline is offering passengers a free cruise, just during the month of November. Each boarding pass holder can redeem a single-entry complimentary ticket for a 60‑minute Creek Sightseeing Cruise with Tour Dubai. Pre-booking is not required, the airline added on its website.
However, you will need to present an ID at the Creek Cruise location in Bur Dubai, Al Seef, opposite the British Embassy.
While the boarding pass cannot be reprinted, or used for a group, you can use it multiple times during the offer period (November, 2022 to March, 2023) as long as it is in your own name.