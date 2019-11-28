The move is to help minimise disruption to passengers during the busy travel period

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai and Roman Vik, CEO of Smartwings at the singing ceremony. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai-based carrier flydubai has announced on Thursday that it has finalised an agreement with Smartwings to wet lease four Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft between December 14 2019 and January 25, 2020.

The Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) agreement with Smartwings will see four-leased aircraft supplement the carrier’s fleet of 40 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800s and will add more capacity during the busy seasonal travel period.

Flydubai’s decision to wet lease the four aircraft from the Czech Republic-based airline is due to the continued grounding of its 14 Boeing 737 MAX since March 2019.

Commenting on the agreement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “The continued grounding of our MAX aircraft has had a significant impact on our operations with a 30% reduction of our flying schedule. We are taking every effort to minimise disruption for our passengers and these four additional aircraft will enable more passengers to have more options to travel during the holiday season.”

Al Ghaith, added: “We are pleased to have concluded our first wet lease agreement with Smartwings, an IOSA certified (IATA Operational Safety Audit) company with a track record of successful ACMI agreements.”

Roman Vik, CEO of Smartwings, said: “Smartwings is delighted by a new business relationship with flydubai which we value very greatly. This kind of cooperation by Wet Lease Agreement is one of way to achieve even higher and more effective use of our aircraft in winter season when there is lower demand for flying in Europe. We believe that this agreement will intensify the cooperation between both carriers also in the future.”

The all-Economy Class leased aircraft will operate on select routes on the flydubai network including: Bahrain, Colombo, Faisalabad, Karachi, Kuwait, Muscat, Multan, Prague and Sialkot.