So far, over 200 aircraft sold at Dubai Airshow 2023
At the Dubai Airshow 2023, Boeing has taken the spotlight with over 200 aircraft sold, overshadowing Airbus, which secured only 2 orders. Anticipated announcements, such as Riyadh Air's narrowbody order and a mega-order from Turkish Airlines, might not unfold during the airshow but could be revealed later.
Dubai Airshow Day 3: What to expect?
As Day 3 unfolds, the focus shifts to space and future technologies. Dubai Airports raised their full-year forecast to 86.8 million. More announcements from flydubai are anticipated.
GCAA announces Dh700m modernisation programme
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced an ambitious programme of Dh700 million in the modernisation of air navigation services over the next decade. The announcement was made during a press conference held as part of the GCAA’s participation in the Dubai Airshow 2023, taking place at Dubai World Central from November 13 to 17.
Sheikh Mohamed visits Dubai Airshow
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the EDGE Group pavilion at the Dubai Airshow. The EDGE Group is a UAE-based advanced technology company with headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Hamdan tours Dubai Airshow 2023
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council visits Dubai Airshow 2023