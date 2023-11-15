Abu Dhabi: EPI, an EDGE Group entity, on Wednesday announced its newest project with Airbus Defence & Space, enabled by Tawazun Council, to manufacture multirole cargo compartment removable tanks (CCRT). The announcement was made during the ongoing Dubai Airshow that will run until November 17 at Dubai World Central.
EPI will procure raw materials, machining, sheet metal forming, surface treatment procedures, and the assembly of approximately 150 or more hard and soft metallic parts for the C295 Project with Airbus Defence & Space.
The CCRT tank has been specifically designed by Airbus as a multirole tank to further extend the missions performed by C295 operators.
In this way, it can be used for ground refuelling operations of land and air vehicles in remote areas with up to 6 tonnes; or extended range operations of the aircraft with up to two tonnes; and for air-to-air refuelling operations with up to five tonnes.
Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Operations at Tawazun Council, said, “We’re committed to helping our national champions grow and succeed, and this project is a step forward for the program and UAE’s aerospace industry. Tawazun Economic program is a key pillar of UAE’s economic diversification strategy. By supporting the development of a diversified and competitive industrial base, the program is helping to create jobs, attract investment, and boost the country’s GDP.”
Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI, said: “Through this contract, EPI will additionally achieve multiple new certifications for its specialised assembly processes. This program will introduce new capabilities specifically on large, complex assemblies, furthering our capacity to deliver advanced manufacturing and assembly solutions to our customers.”