Dubai: Tawazun Council, the independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies to maximise value through acquisition systems, announced signing of nine deals with local and international companies on day one of the Dubai Airshow 2023.
The announcement was made during a press conference held in the presence of Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi and Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, the official spokespersons of Tawazun Council, for the Dubai Airshow 2023.
Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi said that four contracts were signed by Tawazun Council on behalf of the Ministry of Defence with local companies, totalling Dh2.7 billion, including a contract with HALCON to procure ammunitions valued at Dh2.14 billion, and two contracts with International Golden Group.
The first one is an Dh338 million contract to provide technical support for aircraft, while the second is for the purchase of engines and parts for aircraft at a value of Dh13 million.
A contract was signed with Air Dynamics Solutions to provide technical support and purchase of spare parts and repair of aircraft for Dh20 million.
Contracts with international firms
Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi announced the contracts Tawazun Council has signed with international companies included five deals totalling Dh2 billion.
They include an Dh1.62 billion contract with Chinese company Catic to procure an air show aircraft and its accessories, an Dh326 million contract with Thales LAS France SAS, a French company, for the purchase of detection radars; and an Dh3.5 million contract with US company Iomax to provide technical support for armament systems and purchase of spare parts, maintenance and repair work for aircraft.
A contract was signed with Chinese company Poly Technologies at a value of Dh23 million to provide technical support contract for aircraft systems, while the last deal was signed with Greek company Sielman Defense Manufacturing and Maintenance at total value of Dh3.67 million to provide technical support, repair and maintenance for the Hawk Air Defense System.