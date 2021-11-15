Sheikh Mohammed tours the airshow on Day 2 Image Credit: Twitter/@DXBMediaOffice

Dubai: Total deals at the Dubai Airshow 2021 crossed Dh130 billion on Monday, with UAE-based companies taking the charge.

Emirates SkyCargo announced an investment of Dh3.6 billion to further expand its freighter capacity. The freight operator said it will add two new Boeing 777 Fs to its fleet and also signed an agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to convert four of its B777-300ER passenger aircraft to cargo planes.

“The last two years have put the spotlight on the importance of supply chain connectivity and the availability of air cargo capacity to global communities and economies,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates airline and group, in a statement. “We are delighted to announce an investment to further expand our freighter capacity.”

Meanwhile, in the defence sector, EDGE subsidiary Halcon won a Dh3.2 billion contract from the UAE Armed Forces for its ‘Thunder’ and ‘Desert Sting’ range of precision guided munitions.

“This is a significant contract on a global scale for this type of weapons system,” said Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Halcon. “It is with a great sense of responsibility for having been entrusted with this undertaking that we move ahead in confidence that the performance of our systems will fully justify the UAE Armed Forces’ trust in us.”

Sheikh Mohammed tours airshow

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured the Dubai Airshow exhibition area, accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

Sheikh Mohammed started the tour by visiting the display of Russia’s fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-75. He also visited the Airbus pavilion where he was briefed about the company’s new aircraft and the services it provides across the MENA region from its headquarters in Dubai.