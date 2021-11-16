Dubai: Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways has placed an order for 20 Airbus A320neos and 8 A321neos, with the deal is valued at roughly $3.3 billion at current list prices.
“We will effectively double our current fleet size to 35 aircraft by 2026,” said Marwan Boodai, Chairman Jazeera Airways. “The airline has pulled out of the pandemic strongly in Q3 with a return to profitability. We have exciting expansion plans ahead, which will further boost our contribution to the Kuwait economy and in particular the travel sector.”
Jazeera operates regionally and internationally serving Middle East, Europe and Asia’s top destinations from its home base Kuwait. “By taking both A320neo and A321 neo options we will have great flexibility to extend our network to medium and longer haul destinations from Kuwait, offering passengers more choice to travel and enjoy popular destinations as much as underserved ones,” said Rohit Ramachandran, CEO Jazeera Airways.