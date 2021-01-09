Dubai: Dubai Airports, which owns and operates Dubai International (DXB), said it had 17 million passengers in 2020.
His Excellency Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, confirmed that Dubai Airports had witnessed an increase in passenger’s number since the return of air traffic last July.
Al Marri also said that the increase in the number of travelers during the New Year holidays reflects the increased confidence in the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to address the COVID-19 crisis.
Dubai Airports had previously said it was expecting 545,000 passengers to travel through DXB in the first seven days of 2021.
The airport had an annual traffic of 86.4 million in 2019.