Dubai Airports, operator of Dubai International (DXB), the world’s busiest international airport, and Dubai World Central (DWC), announced the appointment of three key roles within the organisation on Thursday. The new appointments are: Omar Binadai as Executive Vice President – Technology and Infrastructure, Essa Al Shamsi as Senior Vice President – Terminal Operations, and Moataz Roushdy as Senior Vice President – Finance.

The move reflects Dubai Airports’ commitment to developing and growing its people and to enable the leaders of the future to progress their careers within the organisation. This is indicative of our focus on strong recovery from the pandemic and readiness and planning to capitalise on anticipated future growth opportunities.

Omar Binadai, Executive Vice President – Technology and Infrastructure: "With the growing impact that technology now has on infrastructure, and the two fast becoming inseparable, Omar has been tasked to lead the transformation of Dubai Airports’ technology solutions and ongoing maintenance and improvements to its critical infrastructure. A technology industry veteran with over two decades of experience in the sector, Omar has delivered verifiable business growth and success over the years and has strengthened relationships with key partners and stakeholders."

Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President – Terminal Operations: "As an entity that considers itself to be in the business of hospitality, this role with its focus on customer service and hospitality, is the major point of difference for our competitors. Essa Al Shamsi’s appointment as SVP, Terminal Operations marks the increased importance Dubai Airports places on the delivery of world class customer service and operational efficiency. Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, Essa Al Shamsi will play a pivotal role within the team in the transformation of Dubai Airports’ guest experience, reinforce the collaborative approach within the DXB community and build even stronger relationships with service partners."

Moataz Roushdy, Senior Vice President – Finance: "There has been a dramatic improvement in Dubai Airports’ financial operations over the past two years enabling the organisation to create a more effective, sustainable business. Following his performance in Dubai Airports’ efforts to mitigate the pandemic’s financial impact, Moataz Roushdy has been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President – Finance, reporting to the Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Moataz Roushdy will oversee the financial operations, planning and budgeting-related activities, service costing and performance reporting covering the entire finance domain of the organisation."

Meshari Al Bannai, Executive Vice President – Human Resources Development at Dubai Airports, said: “Our social contribution forms an important part of our people development strategy and enables local talent to develop their careers at Dubai Airports. These changes represent the ongoing evolution of our business, and better equip us to support our future growth and bolster our efforts to create world-class products and services that exceed our guests’ expectations. These leaders have demonstrated their capabilities with impressive track record of success across our business, and their contribution to our organisation in these new roles will continue to bring value to our stakeholders, team and guests.